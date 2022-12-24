The Astrology Behind Whitney Houston's Powerhouse Vocals

It may have been 30 years since the late, great Whitney Houston put the world in a trance with her iconic rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” but her overwhelming impact and groundbreaking vocals will continue to lure us onto the dance floor (and forever echo through our hearts).
This is partly what makes the astrology of Whitney Houston so remarkable, as the eternally beloved superstar was not only the Greatest Voice of All but a beacon of light for the generation, and those to come.
Hard to believe it has been a decade since her tragic passing, but her legacy is impenetrable.
From Chaka Khan’s background vocalist for “I’m Every Woman” to being the first African American female with “consistent and heavy rotation” on MTV, the legendary songstress’ rise to stardom was a wheel of fortune.
Whitney Houston’s multifaceted artistry was rooted in gospel music, following in the footsteps of her mother Cissy Houston, who sang back-up for artists such as Aretha Franklin, Dione Warwick and Elvis Presley—doesn’t solely revolve around her spellbinding vocals but also her innate charisma, landing her a successful modeling career when she was just 16-years-old.
And even though the legendary pop star left this earthly plane in 2012, our collective memory of her is stronger than ever.
Now, I’ve never been a big believer in coincidences, especially because it truly feels as though Whitney Houston’s birth chart was specially curated for a superstar.
Celestially supported by a series of star-studded placements, her fire-dominant chart topped all three Billboard charts: Hot 100, R&B and Adult Contemporary.
Born with the sun sparkling just a few degrees away from irresistible Venus—via the charismatic and theatrical sign of Leo—it’s safe to say, Whitney’s identity and soul purpose—ruled by the sun—were meant to thrive centerstage, a place where she would confidently and courageously express herself and harness her unique set of talents.
As if this weren’t enough to prove that her name was destined to be in lights, the late musical icon’s sun-Venus conjunction was merely part of a vivacious Grand Fire Trine, including the moon conjunct Jupiter in Aries and her Midheaven in Sagittarius, representing her public persona and destiny in the word.