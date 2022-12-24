The Astrology Behind Whitney Houston's Powerhouse Vocals

It may have been 30 years since the late, great Whitney Houston put the world in a trance with her iconic rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” but her overwhelming impact and groundbreaking vocals will continue to lure us onto the dance floor (and forever echo through our hearts).

