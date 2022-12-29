Here's How You Can Spend Your Final FSA Dollars Online

The end of the year is right around the corner and that means all of your unused FSA funds could go to waste.

Instead of losing this money, you can use them to purchase some new items from FSA-eligible stores to find items worth of your cash.

With the new year in sight, there may be a few things that you want to purchase off your check list before January.

If you’re unsure what to invest those last few dollars in, we’ve come up with a creative ideas for you.

Allow us to point you in some possible directions

Thinx Super Hiphugger Period Underwear

Pair Eyeglasses

MysteryVibe Cresendo 2 Vibrator

Glasses from Glasses USA

Saalt Wear Seamless Thong

Government money is free money, right? Get to shoppin!