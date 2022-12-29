Here's How You Can Spend Your Final FSA Dollars Online

The end of the year is right around the corner and that means all of your unused FSA funds could go to waste.
Instead of losing this money, you can use them to purchase some new items from FSA-eligible stores to find items worth of your cash.
With the new year in sight, there may be a few things that you want to purchase off your check list before January.
If you’re unsure what to invest those last few dollars in, we’ve come up with a creative ideas for you.
Thinx Super Hiphugger Period Underwear
Pair Eyeglasses
MysteryVibe Cresendo 2 Vibrator
Glasses from Glasses USA
Saalt Wear Seamless Thong