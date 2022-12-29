How Tom Brady And Gisele Spent Their 1st Christmas Apart

After a highly publicized divorce, many football fans are asking: What were Tom Brady’s Christmas plans?
Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce on October 28, 2022.
In an episode of his podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray the 45-year-old quarterback revealed his plans to celebrate the holiday.
“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional."
“And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”
On December 27, 2022, Tom posted several Instagram stories of a belated Christmas celebration with his three children.
How did Gisele Bündchen celebrate Christmas? With her family too, of course. Well, sans Tom.
On December 27, 2022, Gisele posted an Instagram post with her family in Brazil. “Always good to be home,” she captioned the post.
The post featured her two youngest, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9 singing karaoke in front of a Christmas tree, biking and having a picnic. Gisele also posted a sweet picture of her and her parents.
The model and the Super Bowl champ opened the year with some tension since his decision to un-retire from the NFL.