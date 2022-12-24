Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says New Beginnings Are Coming

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance!
Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.
Card Of The Week Ace of Wands
Aries 9 of Wands You could find yourself approaching the finish line this week! The 9 of Wands recognizes the persistence and dedication you’ve put into a personal goal you’ve been working toward.
Taurus 4 of Cups The 4 of Cups signals that you have been feeling unfulfilled and craving some kind of change in your life. Perhaps you are looking around and seeing what others have, longing for those things that aren’t a part of your own life.
Gemini Queen of Swords Get ready to sit high upon your throne this week! The Queen of Swords is incredibly perceptive, embodying an intellectual sharpness and maturity that helps her tune out the noise of emotion and outside opinion.
Cancer Queen of Cups The Queen of Cups indicates emotional maturity, compassion, and a nurturing spirit. This week you are being called to express this energy in some way.
Leo The Magician You’re being encouraged to tap into your potential this week! The Magician is recognizing that the entire world is at your fingertips because you have everything needed to get what you want.
Libra 3 of Coins The 3 of Pentacles wants to acknowledge that you’re on the right track! Are you working toward something new right now? This card is encouraging you to keep going.