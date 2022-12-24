Warning: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.
f you’re reading this story about who’s the killer in Glass Onion, one of these things is true: either you caught the Knives Out sequel in the very small window—a mere week—it was in cinemas in late November 2022 and need a refresher, or you’re a masochist who wants to spoil the ending to this delightful and ingenious murder-mystery without seeing it.
The latter would be a mistake, of course, because critics have lauded this follow-up as better than its 2019 predecessor. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set after the events of Knives Out, in which Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) solves the puzzling death of Harlan Thrombey, a wealthy Boston novelist who is found dead, throat slit, in his office the morning after his 85th birthday.
Several years later, Blanc and his sultry Southern accent are back. Contemplating life during COVID lockdowns, a surprising case catches his attention.
Instead of a mansion in Massachusetts, we’re on a lavish private island in the middle of the Aegean Sea where the unbearable, billionaire tech bro Miles Bron (Edward Norton) is hosting a murder-mystery party for his closest celebrity friends.
When not one but two people are killed, everyone is a suspect. What you’ll see though is that Det. Blanc actually gives the Glass Onion killer an idea of how to do it very early on in the film.
Who is the killer in Glass Onion? You might or might not be surprised to know it’s Miles Bron himself, despite being painted as a potential victim in the beginning.
When the guests arrive at Miles’ luxurious property, we quickly discover there’s animosity between them.
We learn that Miles, the co-founder of a tech company called Alpha with Cassandra “Andi” Brand, had pushed Andi out of the company and took credit for all her work.