Christmas Came Early: Sex-Positive Products For Less RN

t’s officially cuffing season, but if you’re finding the dating pool to be more than bleak, I’ve got some good news to get you through the slump: Frenchie is running an end-of-year promotion on its selection of sex toy products.
Right now, you can score any of the brand’s offerings for less during its BOGO 50 percent off promotion—add any two items into your cart and get the second for half off automatically.
The Australian-based brand brings fun, simple and sex-positive products to the market. Each item is vegan and non-toxic and made with sustainable ingredients.
Plus, the brand sources and manufactures all its materials ethically.
The brand’s g-spot vibrator, The Double Entendre, is one of its most intriguing offerings.
The waterproof sex toy is equipped with four speeds and six pleasure modes, and is designed for both solo and partner play.
Its flexible and bendable design allows for both internal g-spot and external clitorial use, and carries at least two hours of battery life per charge.
Frenchie The Double Entendre
Frenchie The Beret Hyaluronic Acid Condoms
Frenchie Oh La La Lube