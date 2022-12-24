SEVENTEEN's Vernon Rages In His Solo Mixtape "Black Eye"

We all know what a true cathartic scream feels like—well, Vernon in the “Black Eye” music video certainly knows.
Screaming releases a multitude of feelings: frustration, sadness, heartbreak, anger, etc. Just in the first couple seconds of the music video of his solo mixtape, he lets out that fury, and the white noise seamlessly transitions to the steady beat showing his true emotions.
“Black Eye” is the third out of The Thirteen Tapes, a mixtape series that highlights each SEVENTEEN member’s individual talent.
With so much coming out of SEVENTEEN this year like their fourth album Face The Sun and their hot world tour, Vernon still had time to excel with collaborations.
It’s not the first time that Vernon pursued a pop-punk sound in his work.
His duet with JOSHUA in their English song “2 MINUS 1,” a bonus track from SEVENTEEN’s album Attaca, sparked the same direction of feeling angsty and let down from a terrible heartbreak.
But somehow, Vernon’s solo song delves even further deeper into that concept with an effortless rampage. Reminiscent of the structure of a mid-2000s pop-punk song, the first verse buildup leads into an emotional backdrop of self-pity.
The first lines are about wallowing around as a pop-punk character does, “Running ’round the whole city for someone / To look me in my eyes and tell me pretty lies”
A gradual increase of catchy and upfront “ohs” turns into an angry call out to the void: “Is there anyone out there?”
Here’s where the rebellion comes in.