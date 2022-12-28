Selena Gomez Just Posted A Shady TikTok About Raquelle Rumors

A supportive friend? Selena Gomez’s friend Raquelle Stevens was called out by some netizens to be “toxic.”
The Wizard of Waverly Place alum’s friend was featured in Selena’s Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me and fans took to the internet to react to their “odd” friendship.
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is a documentary that follows singer Selena Gomez for six years of her life starting from 2015.
The documentary focuses on Selena’s mental health after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and her Revival world tour.
Fans of Selena and her show Selena + Chef should be pretty familiar with her friendship with podcaster Raquelle Stevens; the Giving Back Generation host even supported her friend by posting about her involvement in Selena’s documentary.
“Grateful to have been a part of this project the past few years. Thank you @selenagomez for having the courage to be so vulnerable and @alekkeshishian our friendship has been such a blessing throughout this entire process. Can’t wait for everyone to see it Nov 4 on @appletvplus.”
However, fans lashed out on the internet about how she treated Selena in the documentary.
So who exactly is Raquelle Stevens?
Raquelle Stevens is a podcast host, author, and one of Selena’s friends in her inner circle.
On Raquelle’s podcast, Giving Back Generation, Selena revealed why she wanted to go on her friend’s podcast to discuss their friendship. “When we decided to do this, it’s because I want there to be more friendships like this. …I hope what the takeaway from this as well is that we just want — I want to be an example of friendship and what it can look like, and the importance.”