Selena Gomez Just Posted A Shady TikTok About Raquelle Rumors

On Raquelle’s podcast, Giving Back Generation, Selena revealed why she wanted to go on her friend’s podcast to discuss their friendship. “When we decided to do this, it’s because I want there to be more friendships like this. …I hope what the takeaway from this as well is that we just want — I want to be an example of friendship and what it can look like, and the importance.”

On Raquelle’s podcast, Giving Back Generation, Selena revealed why she wanted to go on her friend’s podcast to discuss their friendship. “When we decided to do this, it’s because I want there to be more friendships like this. …I hope what the takeaway from this as well is that we just want — I want to be an example of friendship and what it can look like, and the importance.”