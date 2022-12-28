Nicole Kidman Loves This Hair-Thickening Serum—Plus, It's On Sale

Nicole Kidman is known for many things, being an award-winning actor at the top.
But her hair is a close second. Those curls! That strawberry blonde hue! It’s gorgeous.
It makes sense Kidman would join forces with Vegamour, a brand that focuses on healthy hair and scalp.
Vegamour announced Kidman is now an “investor and brand advocate” as the brand continues to grow globally.
“It wasn’t about being the face of the brand or selling products, but being an advocate for a holistically minded lifestyle that prioritizes self-care,” Kidman said in a statement.
According to the brand, the actor was looking for a clean and sustainable way to revive her curls after straightening, dyeing and damaging her hair for roles.
She found Vegamour products made her strands “thicker, fuller and noticeably less frizzy.” A partnership was born.
If you're looking to buy some of her faves. Then you're in luck.
GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit
GRO Hair Serum