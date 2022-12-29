Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars.
The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children.
So we now add Nick Cannon's 12th child to the list.
Nick Cannon just had his fifth child this year and his twelfth child overall. On December 29, 2022, one of Cannon’s girlfriends Alyssa Scott announced that she had given birth to their daughter Halo Marie Cannon on her Instagram.
She captioned the post, “December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed 📷Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning.
I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.
I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face.
I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!!
We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 📷”
The news comes a year after their second son together Zen died from a brain tumor on December 5, 2021. Cannon also had children with Bri Tiesi, Abby de la Rosa, Brittany Bell and LaNisha Cole in 2022.