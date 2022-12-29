Nick Cannon Just Revealed How Much He Pay In Child Support

Since the news of his 12th child, fans have wondered about Nick Cannon’s net worth and how much he’s made as the host of shows like The Masked Singer and America’s Got Talent.
Cannon, whose full name is Nicholas Scott Cannon, was born on October 8, 1980, in San Diego, California.
His big break came in 1999 when he became a cast member of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show, All That, which he starred on from 1998 to 2000.
After All That, Cannon went on to create, star in and executive produce his own sketch comedy and improv game show, Wild ‘N Out, on MTV.
The show debuted in 2005 and has run for more than 18 season. Cannon's hosting jobs continued with shows like the Nick Cannon Show, Lip Sync Battle, America's Got Talent and The Masked Singer.
Cannon is also a father of 11 children. He welcomed his first and second children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011.
How much did Nick Cannon make from America’s Got Talent? Cannon hosted America’s Got Talent for eight seasons from 2009 to 2016. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cannon made $70,000 per episode when he hosted America’s Got Talent, which would have paid him between $1,820,000 to $2,240,000 per season depending on the episode count.
In an Facebook post in 2017, Cannon claimed he left America’s Got Talent before season 12 after executives at NBC allegedly threaten to fire him over a racial joke he made in a Showtime stand-up special, Stand Up, Don’t Shoot, at the time.
"I was to be punished for a joke. This has weighed heavy on my spirit. It was brought to my attention by my 'team' that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand," he wrote.
“I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn’t have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property. There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity.”