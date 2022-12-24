11 Things You Should (& Shouldn't Do During A New Moon

Every month, the Universe gives us a little present—one so small it may be easily missed.
(Some may even go as far as to call this gift “hidden,” as it’s mostly invisible from the Earth for a few hours.)
This lovely present is, of course, the new moon, and it happens every 28-30 days.
1. Set a Worthwhile Intention Every month, the moon delivers us an extra boost of intention-setting energy. Why not hone it by focusing on one or two intentions you’re particularly passionate about?
2. Light a Candle Or bring some light into your life in some other way. Lighting a candle on the darkest night of the month signifies our desire to bring just a little more light into our lives.
3. Begin Something New The new moon is the most fertile day of the lunar cycle each month. If there was a perfect time for initiating anything new, it would certainly be the new moon! Start a new class. Apply for that job. Ask that person on a date.
4. Go on a First Date Speaking of starting something new—a first date is a wonderful activity for a new moon. The universe is brimming with energy and possibility—the perfect time to plant the seeds for a new relationship.
5. Make a List Remember those intentions we talked about earlier? Well, if you want to super-magnify them, make a whole list of all the details you’d like the universe to consider when bringing you your heart’s desire.
6. Create a Sacred Space The new moon is the optimal time for setting a sacred space in your home to make your own magic. Cleanse the energy of the place where you’ll be meditation, manifesting and self-reflecting.