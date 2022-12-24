How December's New Moon Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

Let’s get down to business! There is an underlying seriousness surrounding the essence of Capricorn season, and it has everything to do with its taskmaster ruler, Saturn, which often goes by the name of “Father Time.”
Are you ready for your level up? If you’re wondering how the new moon of December 2022, consider this a *gentle* reality check, compliments of the cosmos.
What are you looking forward to mastering in 2023? What needs to be restructured in your personal and professional life? It’s time to commit to a practical plan of action, so you can succeed in whatever it is you’re building towards.
Aries With lucky Jupiter back in your fiery territory, you’re not only as energized as ever, but also *hella* inspired to take the lead. What are you waiting for, Aries?
Taurus Are your belief systems liberating you, or keeping you stagnant? While you’re typically one who needs to see to believe, you’re also reluctant to step outside of your comfort zone—how will you ever know?
Gemini Something’s brewing in your eighth house of shared resources and joint ventures, and it’s all thanks to the new moon in Capricorn. Maybe you’re leaning on a mentor for perspective, or simply re-evaluating the foundation of your intimate affairs.
Cancer You’re intuitive and discerning with your relationships, and December’s new moon is bringing emphasis to the foundation of your connections. Luna will renew itself via your committed seventh house of significant others and contractual agreements, all while Saturn (its ruler) begins to wrap up in Aquarius, via your eighth house of joint ventures and shared resources.
Leo Are you committed to the foundation of your day-to-day rituals, Leo? The moon will renew itself in the sign of Capricorn—via your sixth house of health, daily routines, and practical affairs
Virgo Create your own traditions without attaching yourself to a specific outcome. After all, there are no rules when you follow your heart, right? In the meantime, the new moon will touch down on your fifth house of love, romance, passion projects and creative expression, all while its ruler (Saturn) transits through your sixth house of due diligence, and acts of service.