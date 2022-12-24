Mercury Retrograde Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign For The Better Or Worse

If you’re already feeling tired and disoriented—like you’re just not yourself—there’s a good chance you can blame it on Mercury retrograde.
When the planet of communication and cognitive function is spinning backwards from our perspective here on Earth, it has a way of making your brain work twice as hard in order to function.
Although everyone will feel its classic symptoms, you need to look into how Mercury retrograde will affect each zodiac sign from December 2022 to January 2023, because it will always paint a deeper picture of what this experience means for you.
Aries It’s time to set aside your competitive personality for just a little while, because Mercury is retrograding through your 10th house of career as of December 29. This will likely throw a wrench in some of your professional plans, especially if they were on shaky ground to begin with.
Taurus Feeling a bit lost, Taurus? If so, it’s no wonder, because Mercury will station retrograde in your ninth house of travel and expansion as of December 29. This could take you down an unexpected path, so embrace detours and delays that force you to take the road less traveled.
Gemini You may be in the mood to settle debts and evaluate the level of return on your investments, Gemini. After all, Mercury will station retrograde in your eighth house of transactions on December 29, which may bring up some financial conundrums that still require your attention.
Cancer Prepare to do a deep-dive into your relationships, Cancer. It’s time to evaluate your whole understanding of harmony and togetherness, because Mercury will station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 29.
Virgo Get ready, Virgo! Mercury is your ruling planet, which means this retrograde is bound to affect you on a fierce level. When it begins on December 29, it will station retrograde in your fifth house of pleasure, lust and creativity.
Libra You may love love, but that doesn’t mean a loving home environment is without its problems, Libra. Is there a pile of laundry in your room you’ve been refusing to fold? Are you and your relatives dealing with a disagreement?