It may be corny and somewhat outdated, but Love Actually will always be one of my favorite Christmas movies. In fact, I rewatch it every year!
And because I’m both an astrologer and someone who can’t resist a good rom-com, I’m uniquely positioned to tell you the Love Actually character that matches each zodiac sign.
Get comfortable, because as young Sam once said, there’s nothing worse than “the total agony of being in love”.
Aries: You’re Colin
Taurus: You’re Jamie
Gemini: You’re Natalie
Cancer: You’re Daniel
Leo: You’re Juliet
Virgo: You’re Rufus