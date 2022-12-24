The "Love Actually" Character That Matches Each Zodiac Sign

It may be corny and somewhat outdated, but Love Actually will always be one of my favorite Christmas movies. In fact, I rewatch it every year!

And because I’m both an astrologer and someone who can’t resist a good rom-com, I’m uniquely positioned to tell you the Love Actually character that matches each zodiac sign.

Get comfortable, because as young Sam once said, there’s nothing worse than “the total agony of being in love”.

Who will be Natalie and who will be Jamie?

Aries: You’re Colin

Taurus: You’re Jamie

Gemini: You’re Natalie

Cancer: You’re Daniel

Leo: You’re Juliet

Virgo: You’re Rufus

David, Mark, Karen & more—swipe up for the remaining zodiac signs