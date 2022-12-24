Kate Feels "Hurt And Betrayed" By Harry and Meghan's Doc

They’re just about to wrap up a three-day visit to the United States but Prince William and Kate Middleton have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary that has everyone talking.
The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on November 30, 2022, with their trip culminating at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards.
Upon their arrival, William made mention of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September.
“Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston,” he said, per People.
On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness.”
The trip was described as a “huge moment” by their spokesperson and that they were “very excited to be here”, however some experts say Kate and William are “concerned” that their trip to the US has been overshadowed by the release of Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, on December 8, 2022.
How did Kate Middleton respond to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary?
Kate and William haven’t made any official statements, of course.
As senior members of the British royal family, they tend to not acknowledge too much goings-on in the media.
However, a source told In Touch Weekly on December 8, 2022, that Kate is “hell-bent” on doing her own tell-all after Harry and Meghan’s documentary.