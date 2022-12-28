Your January Love Horoscope Says To Not Settle in 2023

New year, new opportunities in love! Your love horoscope for January 2023 will usher in renewed hope for what the new year could have in store for your love life.
After all, 2023 could be the cosmic reset needed to receive the love that you deserve!
Although both Mercury and Mars will be retrograde at the beginning of the year, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Opportunities to reconnect with a past lover, to settle the dust on an old situationship, or to address something serious regarding your love life during Mercury retrograde in Capricorn.
Aries Love might be unpredictable but exhilarating, Aries! Embrace a more authentic approach to your love life when Venus enters Aquarius on January 2.
Taurus Put yourself out there, Taurus! Although that’s what everyone says, January really is your month to be more forthright about dating.
Gemini Is love a journey you want to embark on in the new year, Gemini? Be ready to explore uncharted territory in your love life at the beginning of January when Venus enters Aquarius.
Cancer Intimacy and self-reflection are a must, Cancer. Purge yourself of any lingering emotions or self-perceptions that no longer serve your romantic endeavors during the full moon in your sign on January 6.
Leo Love will be coming your way, Leo! You might be ready to lockdown your situationship or take your relationship to the next level since Venus will enter Aquarius at the beginning of January.
Virgo Put “find love” on your to-do list, Virgo. Making your love life a priority will become more routine once Venus enters Aquarius at the beginning of January.