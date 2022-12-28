Your January 2023 Horoscope Says To Hit The Ground Running

Excited for the new year? Your January 2023 horoscope predicts an exciting month that sets a motivating tone for the rest of the year.
Capricorn season is upon us and it is time to make those new year resolutions and actually follow through on them (at least until February)!
With the sun in Capricorn, you’re ready to take on new responsibilities with poise and class.
Aries Jupiter is on your side and may just give you a boost of energy and optimism that furthers your progress toward achieving your dreams.
Taurus Venus—your planetary ruler—will bring a challenge on and around January 14 as it forms a square with Uranus. Your increased need for freedom may cause some strain in your personal relationships.
Gemini On January 26, expect to feel a burst of social charm as Venus enters Pisces and showers your 10th house of public reputation with fame and glory.
Cancer On January 18, the sun and Pluto will join forces in your 7th house of partnerships. These planets ask that you release fear and show your true self to your loved ones.
Leo Saturn has taken up shop in your 7th house of partnerships, challenging you to take on more responsibility in your personal relationships. Are you ready to take the next step in your relationship?
Virgo With Mercury—your planetary ruler—retrograding as this month begins, you will need to prioritize patience and take extra care in your work.