Hailey Bieber's $26 Volumizing Mascara For Fluttery Lashes 

I’ve covered just about every Hailey Bieber-loved beauty product under the sun.
Well, at least I thought I did. I just realized I’ve never written about her go-to mascara, but that’s going to change right this second.
The model recently revealed her fave formula to her TikTok followers and it’s none other than Milk Makeup’s Kush High Volumizing Mascara.
This comes as no shock since Hailey is already a fan of the brand.
She has previously used Milk Makeup’s Bionic Liquid Blush and Kush Fiber Eyebrow Gel and is now on to the brand’s mascara.
Though the silver tube makes a very brief cameo in her birthday GRWM TikTok, you can see her lightly swiping on mascara, especially to the lashes on the outer corner of her eyes.
Her eyelashes look so fluttery thanks to the Kush High Volumizing Mascara and that’s probably because the volumizing formula contains hollow heart-shaped fibers that make lashes appear longer, fuller and thicker.
It also incorporates hemp-derived cannabis seed oil to condition the hairs, as well as vegan beeswax to keep the fibers in place (a.k.a. no raccoon or panda eyes due to fallout and smudging).
The mascara applicator also deserves some credit since it features unique crisscross bristles that grab onto each of your lash hairs from root to tip.
It’s time to swap your current mascara for Milk Makeup’s Kush High Volumizing Mascara that’s Hailey Bieber-approved and $26 at Sephora.