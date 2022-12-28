Girlfriend Collective's Boxing Day Sale—Here's What To Buy

As much as I hate to admit it, I’m one of those people who quickly hopped on the Barbiecore trend.
I’d like to say I was inspired by Valentino’s stunning fall Fashion Week Show, but really, I spend way too much time on TikTok, learning what trends people are gravitating towards.
And while hot pink is really more or a spring or summer color, it seems as though the color trend is showing no signs of slowing down for fall and winter fashion.
You could get a giant fuchsia long coat to mirror this super shade or you could get a piece of sustainable athletic wear to ensure you look very fashionable during yoga or pilates.
But it’s hard to be on top of trends when there are so many, and they’re so expensive to boot.
Luckily for you, Girlfriend Collective is having a Boxing Day Sale that’s sure to keep you and your wallet happy, all while getting you the best activewear a girl can have.
Girlfriend Collective Cabaret BioCompressive Pocket Bike Short
Girlfriend Collective Jasmine BioCompressive Bianca Tank
Girlfriend Collective Turquoise BioCompressive Pocket Legging