Here's How To Get The 'Emily In Paris' Look At SSENSE

Every time I watch Emily in Paris , I’m jealous of three things—living in France, the two men she is having a hard choosing between, and her wardrobe.

The new Parisienne’s looks in season three of the show are out of this world and show her adjustment to living in the City of Lights.

She’s grown in life and her fashion sense—I’ve got to admit, this season’s threads are my absolute favorite all.

Emily Cooper's looks are  everything I want to be. Get the look here —>

GCDS Multicolor Knit Sweater

Theophilio Red Denim Mini Skirt

Levi’s White Flora Turtleneck

GANNI Yellow Linen Blazer

JACQUEMUS Beige Le Papier ‘Les Chaussettes Fleurs’ Socks

EYTYS SSENSE Exclusive Blue Olympia Heels

We've got one more look for your non-remote working days. Swipe up!