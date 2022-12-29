3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have To Work For 2023

Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life.
. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart.
There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect.
So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come.
Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE countdown, and the cinematic appeal of clinking glasses as the clock strikes midnight, the winter season symbolism remains.
Essentially, the cold weather and long periods of darkness are associated with death, but this is only because our actual “rebirth” occurs in the springtime.
Leo Before you think it’s the end of the world, hear me out—2023 will certainly test you, but it’s only making you more resilient. It will not only challenge the foundation of your intimate unions, but also serve as a catalyst for your relationships.
Aquarius One of the main astrological takeaways of the year has your name on it, which is Pluto’s ingress into your sign on March 23. Also known as the planet of destruction, transformation and regeneration, Pluto is typically associated with death and rebirth, as well as one’s personal power dynamics.
Pisces It’s not over until it’s over, but you got this, Pisces. Also known as Father Time, Saturn is the planet of boundaries, structures and limitations. It certainly creates restrictions, but only for the sake of your stability. Saturn will debut in your sign on March 7 for the first time since 1996, so feel free to think back to that time in your life if it applies.