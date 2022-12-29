3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have To Work For 2023

Pisces It’s not over until it’s over, but you got this, Pisces. Also known as Father Time, Saturn is the planet of boundaries, structures and limitations. It certainly creates restrictions, but only for the sake of your stability. Saturn will debut in your sign on March 7 for the first time since 1996, so feel free to think back to that time in your life if it applies.

