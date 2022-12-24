Your 2023 Horoscope Predicts An Unforgettable Year

If you thought 2022 was intense, brace yourself for what this new year has in store.
Cataclysmic changes are coming and your yearly 2023 horoscope is proof that we—as individuals and as a collective—are approaching a point of no return.
Global shifts are unfolding and revolutions are underway, so prepare to take your first few steps into a brand new era.
Aries When the North Node enters Aries on July 17, you’ll begin a process of self-discovery that changes everything.
Taurus Venus—your ruling planet—stations retrograde in your fourth house of home and family from July 22 to September 3.
Gemini October 14 could be the start of a life-changing love affair, as a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Libra will start a start in your fifth house of passion and romance.
Cancer The North Node enters your ambitious 10th house on July 17, guiding you all the way to the top. 2023 is the year you might just make a name for yourself.
Leo From July 22 to September 3, Venus will retrograde in Leo, shaking up your sense of self. Spend time getting to know who you really are and discover new ways to love yourself.
Virgo Mercury stations retrograde in Virgo from August 23 to September 15, encouraging you to take a closer look at who you are, how you feel and what you represent.