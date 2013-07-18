From Jay-Z to Jennifer Aniston: Celebrities and Their Favorite Watches

So you already own the biggest house in the Hamptons, drive the latest Aston Martin, and have at least three Hermès Birkins sitting in your closet.
So what else can you own? How about a $170,000 designer watch like the one Charlie Sheen owns?
Nowadays celebrities really do have it all and in most cases one watch just isn’t enough. Timepieces have become both a statement piece and an investment for rich celebrities. And while many are paid to endorse a particular brand (like Leonardo DiCaprio with Tag Heur) other stars revel in collecting for their own personal enjoyment.
Take a look at Jennifer Aniston wearing a men’s Gold Rolex and David Beckham with his Breitling and decide who you think has the best watch collection!
Charlie Sheen
Watch Collection: Patek Philippe 2499 in Pink Gold, Patek Philippe Perpetual Calender 5970P, Rolex Explorer II, and more.
The Details: Charlie Sheen has an extensive watch collection, but his favorite watch (and also his most expensive) was the Patek Philippe Chronograph Perpetual Calendar 5970P which went missing in 2010 (rumors abounded at the time that a porn star he spent the night with took it). The watch is worth approximately $175,000 and is extremely rare and sought after amongst sellers. Sheen probably isn't losing that much sleep over it, his watch collection is reportedly worth $5.6 million.
Sylvester Stallone
Watch Collection:Panerai Egiziano Limited Edition, Rolex Day Date, Rolex Submariner, Panerai Mens Luminor Submersible Chrono 1000m, and more.
The Details: As well as owning the popular Rolex Day Date and Submariner, Sylvester Stallone is one of Panerai's biggest fans (and largely responsible for putting the brand on the map). Here he is pictured sporting the Panerai Egiziano Limited Edition which is rumored to be worth $33,000.
Jay-Z
Watch Collection: Rolex Day Date, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore, Richard Mille RM027, Hublot Big Bang and more.
The Details: It's no secret that Jay-Z is a fan of luxury brands. The watch he wears the most is the Rolex Day Date which he has in gold and platinum. The Day Date is one of the most expensive watches that Rolex makes and Jay calls himself "the ultimate baller" when he wears it. Another major piece in Jay's collection—the diamond encrusted Hublot Big Bang that wife Beyonce bought for him for a cool $5 million.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Watch Collection: IWC Big Pilot, Rolex GMT Master II, Sly Tech Panerai, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore, and more.
The Details: Arnold Schwarzenegger is a serious watch collector who has invested in large range of luxury timepieces. Here, Schwarzenegger is pictured wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore, which he has said prefers because of its big face. The watch is worth roughly $28,100.
Jennifer Aniston
Watch Collection: Rolex Presidential, Rolex Datejust, Cartier Tank Francaise, and more.
The Details: Jennifer Aniston owns a vast collection of Rolexs' including a Mens Gold Rolex President, which she is regularly photographed wearing. It is rumored that her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, bought it for her as a gift as he is also a fellow Rolex fan.
Robert Downy Jr.
Watch Collection: Jaeger LeCoultre AMVOX 5 World Chronograph, Bulgari Diagono Chronograph, and more.
The Details: Here, Robert Downy Jr. is wearing the Jaeger LeCoultre AMVOX 5 World Chronograph in Platinum. With an Aston Martin mesh grill inspired dial and a racing- inspired perforated calfskin leather strap, you can see why this watch is fit for Iron Man.
Bradley Cooper
Watch Collection: IWC Big Pilot 7- Day, Rolex Day Date, and more.
The Details: Bradley Cooper's impeccable style is due in small part to his IWC Big Pilot 7- Day watch which measures a massive 46mm. It cost him a cool $11,000, which Cooper shrugged off saying: "When they pay you 15 million for a sequel, you get to say stuff like 'It's only $11,000? I'll take it.'"
Sofia Vergara
Watch Collection: Rolex Daytona, Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier
The Details: Modern Family star Sofia Vergara knows her watches. Here she is wearing a gold Rolex Daytona which is worth roughly $29,000 and is made with 18-karat yellow gold.
Tom Cruise
Watch Collection: IWC Big Pilot, Vintage Bremont Ingenieur Automatic, Rolex Datejust, San Marco Anonmino, and more.
The Details: Tom Cruise is seen here wearing a Bremont Ingenieur Automatic vintage watch. The actor clearly knows his stuff, and watch buying blogs have been known to follow what he buys.
Kanye West
Watch Collection: Customized gold Tiret, Rolex gold Daytona, customized all black Rolex Submariner, and more.
The Details: Kanye West is known for his love of bling and all things luxury, so it's no surprise that he splashed out $180,000 for his very own custom made, 18-karat yellow gold Tiret watch. West even had his own face immortalized on the dial, made out of a combination of white, yellow, brown, and black diamonds. The watch has a total of 8-carats of stones and features two Swiss quartz chronographs. It took over five-months to complete.
Angelina Jolie
Watch Collection: Cartier Tank Louis, Chanel Premiere Ladies, Patek Philippe Minute Repeater, and more.
The Details: Angelina Jolie wears this 18-karat white gold cased Cartier Tank Louis watch. It comes with a black alligator strap and a white gold ardillon buckle. The watch cost around $6,000. The star's husband, Brad Pitt, was also rumored to have splashed out around $300,000 for a Patek Philippe Minute Repeater timepiece as an engagement gift. It must be nice.
John Mayer
Watch Collection: Rolex Emplorer II, Patek Philippe 5396G Limited Edition, Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Daytona, and more.
The Details: It seems that John Mayer is not only a collector of ex-girlfriends but also an extraordinary watch connoisseur, focussing his collection on vintage Rolex and Patek Philippe's. Pictured here sporting the Patek Philippe 5396G Limited Edition for Tiffany & Co, this watch is made of 18-karat white gold with a black dial, black alligator strap, and a sapphire case. This watch retails for around $50,000 and Mayer's entire watch collection is rumored to be worth at least $20 million.
Usher
Watch Collection: Cartier Santos, Customized Tiret, Panerai Luminor, Audemars Piguet Juan Pablo Montoya, Bentley Edition Breitling, Cartier Pasha, and more.
The Details: Not only is Usher a pop star and a major style icon but he is also a serious watch collector who owns over 40 timepieces. Usher said of his Rolex collection: "Rolex was the first make I went to because it represented success. You get a Rolex, put a diamond in it and you're balling." Usher is pictured here wearing a sleek Rolex Milgauss, rumored to have cost around $7,000.
Eric Clapton
Watch Collection: Platinum Patek Philippe 2499 (sold at auction for $3.5 million), Rolex Submariner, Rolex Turn-O-Graph, Rolex Daytona Oyster Cosmograph, Rolex GMT Master, and more.
The Details: Eric Clapton has donated many of his prized personal items to be auctioned off for charity, so it's no surprise that he handed over a platinum Patek Philippe to auction off for charity, and which sold for $3.5 million. Clapton has a wide range of watches in his collection and he particularly favors vintage Rolexes. He once owned an extremely rare Rolex dubbed "the Yacht-master Daytona" which was a prototype, and which he eventually put up for auction donating the proceeds to his Crossroads Foundation. Pictured here, Clapton is sporting a Rolex Daytona which cost him around $10,000.
Brad Pitt
Watch Collection: Patek Philippe Nautilus, Tag Heuer Monaco, Rolex GMT Master II, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Day Date, and more.
The Details: Brad Pitt is a brand ambassador for the prestigious watch bring Tag Heuer, however his watch choices run the gamut. He is often seen sporting this Patek Philippe Nautilus, featuring a black-blue dial with gold applied hour markers and the brand's in-house built self-winding movement. This style watch costs about $23,000.
Orlando Bloom
Watch Collection: IWC Big Pilot Classis Chronograph, Rolex Submariner, Rolex GMT Master, Luminor Panerai PAM127, Rolex Milgauss, and more.
The Details: Hollywood heartthrob Orlando Bloom has been known for being a man with exquisite taste when it comes to picking timepieces. His favorite brands include IWC, Rolex, and Panerai. Bloom is so known for his watch collection that he was targeted by the Hollywood "Bling Ring" in 2009, who stole several Rolex watches from him.
Pictured here, Bloom is sporting a rare antimagnetic black Rolex Milgauss from the 1950s, which vintage experts speculate could be worth almost $200,000 at auction. Bloom's entire collection is worth several-hundred-thousand dollars.
Adam Levine
Watch Collection: Rolex Daytona 6263, Rolex Submariner, and more.
The Details: The Rolex Daytona was the Maroon 5 frontman's starter watcher, a pretty good place to start considering he bought the Daytona 6263, one of the rarest and most prized Rolexes on the market. The watch retails for roughly $40,000.
