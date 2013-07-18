From Jay-Z to Jennifer Aniston: Celebrities and Their Favorite Watches

Jay-Z

Watch Collection: Rolex Day Date, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore, Richard Mille RM027, Hublot Big Bang and more.

Watch Collection: Hublot Big Bang, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore, Audemars Piguet Millenary, Richard Mille RM027, Rolex Day Date, Jaeger- LeCoultre Rose Gold tribute to 1931.

The Details: Jay Z is an avid watch collector and is not shy when it comes to showing off his extensive timepiece range. Typically an Audemars Piguet fan, Jay Z has been know to switch between brands to suit the occasion. During a gig at Carnegie Hall he was seen to change his watch three times to match his three different outfit, one pictured here is a $14 000 Jaeger LeCoultre Rose Gold Tribute to 1931. However his most impressive (and the most bling) has to be the Hublot Big Bang bought for him by his wife, Beyonce, costing a whopping $5 million. The luxury timepiece is the most precious watch ever created by Hublot and is studded with 637 baguette baguette diamonds.