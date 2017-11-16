31 Skirts You Can Wear Any Time of Year—Winter Included

Just because the weather has cooled down a bit (okay, fine, it’s freezing) doesn’t mean you have to pack away your favorite skirts. Skirts during winter are just as chic as they are during any other season—if you style them correctly (and, you know, take into consideration that it’s 20 degrees outside). The key, as it often tends to be during this particular time of year, is often mastering the art of layering.

Obviously walking out onto the snowy sidewalks with a mini skirt and a band tee doesn’t make sense—that’s why you’ve got to stock up on tights, leggings, even jeans under your skirts. If you’re not into wearing bottoms under your skirt, how about a pair of over-the-knee boots?

So, in sum, don’t write off the skirt for winter just yet. We’re rounded up some serious inspiration to get your sartorial wheels turning. Plus, we’ve included some of our favorite shopping picks for this season.