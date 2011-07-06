Wearable Couture Mini-Trend Alert: Hair Bows!

The couture collections that are walking in Paris this week could be described as dramatic, intricate and exquisite, but wearable? Not so much. The handmade creations are certainly not intended for everyday wear, but one of the accessories that popped up on a few of the runways thus far is something that almost every girl can incorporate into her wardrobe.

Hair bows (or variations on them) were shown at Armani Priv, Giambattista Valli and Christian Dior, and although they’re definitely a little largeand a lot funkyit’s a piece that’s both pretty and simple to make on your own. Just make sure you don’t go overboardremember when Tavi was berated during Couture Week last year by editors who couldn’t see the shows over her bow? Don’t let that happen to you!

Would you try this tied-up topper come fall?