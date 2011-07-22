Wearable Art: Tiffany’s Frank Gehry Bracelets

I recently went to a very glittery, glimmering, super beautiful press preview at Tiffany & Co., filled with diamonds and emeralds and sapphires and other precious stones that are so cool, I don’t even know about them yet. For the record, though, I was halfway though a gemology license once, but quit when I left a job six years ago, never to return to the art of the gem (little tidbit for you!). However, even with my fine jewelry prowess, the pieces I was drawn to amidst all of that bling were Hand Painted Watercolor Torque bangles in bone china by Frank Gehry for Tiffany & Co.

You know Gehry as one of the most famous living architects today, or as Vanity Fair put it, “the most important architect of our age.” He’s also been a regular Tiffany collaborator on everything from jewelry to home pieces. His aesthetic is incredibly distinct and very cool and owning something painted by him would be incredible.

The bracelets are price upon request, but can you really put a price on an original work by a major artist? I mean, I guess you can, but you see what I’m getting at. The bracelets will be available this Fall.