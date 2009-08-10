Wear Your Love for Fashion’s Night Out

Fashion’s Night Out was created to get not just the fashion industry, but everyone more excited than ever about Fashion Week. The good news is, it’s totally working. With names like Alexander Wang and Manolo Blahnik participating, and events in 13 cities worldwide, how could we not be excited?

The latest addition to the project is that starting August 17, retailers around the city will be selling official Fashion Night Out t-shirts. 40 percent of sales from the $30 shirts will be donated to the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center.

See fashionsnightout.com for a complete list of participating retailers and designers.

[WWD]