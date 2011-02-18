StyleCaster
Wear Your Favorite Models On Your Chest

Wear Your Favorite Models On Your Chest

Wear Your Favorite Models On Your Chest
What do Conan O’Brien and Coco Rocha have in common? What about Dr. Dre and Dree Hemingway? Figure it out by checking out this fun find just in time for weekend shopping. Modelinia.com released an ultra clever line of limited edition cotton tees featuring a play on popular logos ranging from a baked goods company to a popular red-headed commedian.

Focusing on six popular models, including Karlie Kloss and Abbey Lee Kershaw, the cute tees sell for $45 each, a portion of which go toward UNICEF. Get yourself on their online shop viaFacebook to snag one, I’m eyeing their adorable gap-toothed “Lara Stone” interpretation of the Rolling Stones tee myself (you know, since I was never cool enough to wear actual band tees.)

1 of 5

The Lara Stone tee features a gap-toothed Rolling Stones logo.

Thumbs up for this Karlie Kloss tee with the Facebook "Like" icon.

It's only fitting since Abbey Lee's look is as sweet as Sara Lee's baked goods.

Shout out to Dree Hemmingway with this play on Dr. Dre's logo for his "Beats" headphones.

Two models in one...Behati Prinsloo and Coco Rocha are meshed together as "Cohati" in this variation of Conan O'Brien's "Team Coco" campaign logo. 

