Wear Your Favorite Models On Your Chest

What do Conan O’Brien and Coco Rocha have in common? What about Dr. Dre and Dree Hemingway? Figure it out by checking out this fun find just in time for weekend shopping. Modelinia.com released an ultra clever line of limited edition cotton tees featuring a play on popular logos ranging from a baked goods company to a popular red-headed commedian.

Focusing on six popular models, including Karlie Kloss and Abbey Lee Kershaw, the cute tees sell for $45 each, a portion of which go toward UNICEF. Get yourself on their online shop viaFacebook to snag one, I’m eyeing their adorable gap-toothed “Lara Stone” interpretation of the Rolling Stones tee myself (you know, since I was never cool enough to wear actual band tees.)