10 Swimsuits That Double As Chic Bodysuits For Happy Hour

When it comes to swimwear, I’m a one-piece girl all the way. Sure, I’ve experimented with my fair share of risqué bikinis over the years, but there came a point in my life where I tossed them all out in favor of a more forgiving silhouette, one that covered more and boosted my confidence at the same time. Best of all, one-pieces are incredibly versatile and can be worn as chic bodysuits, too. Day-to-night dressing, anyone? Wearing swimsuits as bodysuits is my secret to a stylish summer wardrobe.

Not quite ready to abandon your itty bitty bikini? Allow me to make a case for how the right one-piece swimsuit can rock your world. With an endless array of flattering styles that range from more modest shapes to sexier iterations with alluring cutouts and bold necklines galore, the best one-piece swimsuits are anything but boring.

It goes without saying that a sexy one-piece wonder can enhance your best assets, but they can also be a great alternative to summer’s go-to crop tops and tank tops. Who needs to buy more clothes when you can wear your swimsuits from the beach to happy hour? To road-test this theory, I packed up an arsenal of stylish one-piece suits for a week away in sunny Miami and Fort Lauderdale and styled them in a variety of ways to prove my point.

As I skipped town and stayed at The Kimpton Angler’s South Beach Hotel and The W Fort Lauderdale, I quickly discovered that there’s no shortage of creative ways to cover up. Styling my suits with denim, shorts, skirts and more saved a ton of space in my suitcase and kept me looking cute.

Give your cutest swimsuits a second life après pool and pair them with bottoms that transform your look in seconds. Throw on a pair of lived-in denim shorts or a high-waisted mini skirt for a daytime vibe that just won’t quit. Or, turn heads with a wide-leg trouser or pleated wrap skirt for a touch of unexpected elegance no one will see coming.

Ready to dive into the all-too tempting world of one-piece swimwear? Below are the very best options for suits that double as chic bodysuits.

BCA by Rebecca Virtue Lara One Shoulder Mesh Swimsuit

When I slipped on this crazy-affordable suit, my jaw dropped. It looked good, it felt good and certainly proved to be an incredible value at under $30. Snap this one up before it sells out.

L*SPACE Ribbed Phoebe One-Piece Swimsuit

This eye-catching style will turn heads—in the best way possible. Available in seven cute colors, the cutout detail and one-shoulder silhouette is fun and flattering on all body shapes. I love the stretchy ribbed fabric and I paired it with denim shorts more than once during my short stay in Florida for a flirty daytime look at the pool.

Andie Swim The Bali Swimsuit

After being inundated by several Instagram ads, I have to admit I was dying to know if Andie Swim really delivered on flattering, foolproof one-piece suits, as advertised. The verdict: 100%. I tried on this effortless suit and paired it with a vibrant designer skirt for a nice dinner out in Fort Lauderdale and felt cool and confident all night long.

Andie Swim The Tulum Swimsuit

This understated scoop neck swimsuit screams Baywatch in the best way possible. I threw on my favorite pair of denim shorts for an Americana vibe that was both sporty and sexy at the same time, but I’d love it with white wide-leg palazzo pants, too.

Swiminista Delightful One-Piece Swimsuit

This elevated line of swimwear does not disappoint when it comes to fit, thanks to CEO and founder Andréa Bernholtz. The former Rock & Republic denim brand co-founder has turned her focus to designing sexy, supportive swimwear that respects and protects our planet’s precious resources.

“We have several eco-friendly one-piece styles that transform perfectly into multi-use body suits. I’ve worn the Delightful One-Piece suit straight from the pool to a cocktail party, and it’s super chic,” Bernholtz says. I wore the same style in the Toasted Almond shade for a daytime outing in LA and felt quintessentially cool myself.

Garnet Hill Active Zip Front One-Piece Swimsuit

This sporty suit held up in the Miami heat and stayed in place while sightseeing. The zip front adds a touch of edge when paired with casual cutoff jean shorts. I loved the entire vibe of this timeless style.

Myra Swim Powe One-Piece Swimsuit

I typically shy away from clingy solid swimsuits in earthy shades, but this year, I’m test-driving an entirely new aesthetic. This luxe swimsuit has yet another front-zip detail that exudes edgy confidence. When pairing it with white high-waisted mom jeans and clear sandals, I felt like I could conquer the world.

Contours by Coco Reef Halter Bra-Sized One-Piece Swimsuit

For curvy girls, this ruched halter swimsuit with molded cups does a body good. With its patented Shapemaker® lining, this sexy suit smoothes your curves and lifts your backside like no other. I pulled on some worn-in denim shorts and relaxed poolside all day.

Sqorpios The Elements One-Piece Swimsuit

By far the most daring swimsuit I’ve ever tried on—and for good reason! This alluring suit has sexy mesh details and an elevated design that leaves little to the imagination. When paired with sophisticated wide-leg pants, I turned heads like there was no tomorrow. Consider this my version of sexy summer evening wear.

Myra Swim Verdi One-Piece Swimsuit

If you’re all about luxury, look no further. Myra Swim delivers on sumptuous buttery fabrications and understated silhouettes that can do no wrong. I felt sleek, svelte and sophisticated in this cool one-shoulder design. I styled it here with shorts but would also love it with a satin mini skirt.