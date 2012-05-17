Would You Wear These Social Media Savvy Sneakers?

Social media has taken over everyone’s lives these days and now it’s taking over our wardrobes. But we’re not talking about clothing here–instead, it’s all about some fancy footwear.

Keds will have a new collection of their classic canvas sneakers with designs inspired by different social media sites thanks to graphic designer Lumen Bigotti. Twitter, Facebook and even Wikipedia are all included in the Keds Social Media collection, which started out as a project last year. Bigotti states that her love of fashion and social networking (which seems to go perfectly hand-in-hand) inspired her to create these concepts.

Some may say that this is fashion that has gone too far. We’re so entranced in having multiple accounts on different sites that now we feel the need to actually wear some sort of inspired art by them on our feet. Sure, this may show how the way we communicate is changing, but it’s also proof that fashion is finding inspiration from a whole new realm.

Would you wear these sneaks or are they just something fun to look at? Give us your two cents by leaving a comment down below!

