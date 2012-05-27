What To Wear To Your Memorial Day Weekend BBQ

We made it! Memorial Day weekend is officially here. So as we celebrate the extra day of vay-cay we get and obviously the amazing weather–and the outfit options, duh–we’re almost overwhelmed by what we’re doing with our closet. Spring cleaning is way past due and we obviously can’t be bothered to tidy up on a holiday weekend.

We’ve got major plans (tell us yours in the comment section below!) that involve a lot of sleeping, some major movies and obviously some BBQ-ing (read: day drinking). We love any opportunity we can get to dress up for a fun occasion, obviously this weekend shouldn’t be left out either. We compiled our perfect picnic look that will have you feeling great from dusk until dawn.

Check it out in the slideshow above and be sure to tell us what you’re wearing this weekend in the comment section below or register as a user to upload photos to share with our community!