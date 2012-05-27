What To Wear To Your Memorial Day Weekend BBQ

We made it! Memorial Day weekend is officially here. So as we celebrate the extra day of vay-cay we get and obviously the amazing weather–and the outfit options, duh–we’re almost overwhelmed by what we’re doing with our closet. Spring cleaning is way past due and we obviously can’t be bothered to tidy up on a holiday weekend.
We’ve got major plans (tell us yours in the comment section below!) that involve a lot of sleeping, some major movies and obviously some BBQ-ing (read: day drinking). We love any opportunity we can get to dress up for a fun occasion, obviously this weekend shouldn’t be left out either. We compiled our perfect picnic look that will have you feeling great from dusk until dawn.
Check it out in the slideshow above and be sure to tell us what you’re wearing this weekend in the comment section below or register as a user to upload photos to share with our community!
Spending your weekend at a BBQ? Check out these outfit staples that are great for having some old fashioned fun.
Photo:
Eureka Pictures/
We're loving a crop top for summer. This bustier inspired top is divine.
Moto Lilac Stripe Denim Bralet, $50, at Topshop.
Keep the sun out of your eyes and incorporate some floral while you're at it!
Printed Admiral Hat, $19, at Urban Outfitters.
No need to mess around in heels at a BBQ, which is why we love a colorful and festive flat to ring in the unofficial start to summer!
Quorra Ballet Flats, $158, at J.Crew
Backpacks are a must-have for summer but especially for a BBQ when you'll want to be sure to bring along a light sweater for when it cools off later in the evening.
Paisley Denim Backpack, $108, at Nasty Gal.
Colored denim? Yes, please.
Stretch Twill High-Waist Side Zipper Short, $50, at American Apparel.
Umm... these are just awesome, hands down.
Warby Parker x Suno Wendel Stained Glass, $175, at Warby Parker.