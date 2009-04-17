We Will Always Be on Team Bethenny

In an enlightening interview with usmagazine.com, the erratic model/journalist/jewelry designer/philanthropist (ha) Kelly Bensimon attempts to defend herself in light of her recent on-air quarrel with Bethenny Frankel. I have been a fan of The Real Housewives of New York since episode 1, but the show has really taken off this second season with the addition of sixth housewife Kelly’s pillow fight with Argentine boytoy Max, Ramona’s eyes being crazier than ever, Mario pointing fingers (he was definitely not this insane season 1), and the infamous tennis match.

“Honestly, I don’t hate her,” Kelly told usmagazine, “I think we’re both just strong women and we butt heads, but ultimately it’s really nothing I lose sleep over.” She also managed to add, “I think a lot of people are scared of her, and well, I’m not scared of her. And I refuse to put up with her s–t.”

Kelly also had some more choice words about Bethenny in the May issue of Harper’s Bazaar, where she said, “Is Bethenny a socialite? No. Will she ever sit next to Lauren duPont? No. Is she best friends with Aerin Lauder? No. Am I? No. Do I care? No. Does she? Oh, absolutely.She’s not authentic. All she does is sit there and cry all the time. I’m like, you’re crying about guys? And shut up.”

