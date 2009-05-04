We Were Promised Jetpacks Release Single Today

(Side note: I started this blog like four times already and each time it sounded like an introduction to an episode of Grey’s Anatomy.)

Scottish band We Were Promised Jetpacks release their single Quiet Little Voices today and it’s almost as catchy as their band name. I’m sorry but We Were Promised Jetpacks is one of the best band names I’ve heard in a while; and I mean, it’s hard to stand out in a scene where Department of Eagles, Natalie Portman’s Shaved Head, and DD/MM/YYY are commonplace.

However, it’s not just their quirky name that makes this underground band seriously noteworthy. Check out their single Quiet Little Voices for a fresh song (even though it’s actually a year old) that makes you want to move about as it swells around you.

With a name like We Were Promised Jetpacks and a danceable single, this band can’t stay underground for long… 4, 3, 2, 1… Blast off…

(Second side note: That closing statement sounded like a commercial transition from Gossip Girl.)