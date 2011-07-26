We Teach You How To Pronounce 12 Top Models’ Tough Names!

We adore models around these parts, and as much as we love to gush about their beauty and the ad campaigns they’ve scored and their killer street style, this becomes quite difficult when you can’t properly pronounce their names. It doesn’t help that most of our favorite models hail from all over the globe — France, the Netherlands, Russia, you name it — and with the tricky spelling and difficult to decipher (yet adorable) accents, talking about our beloved catwalkers can sometimes be a challenge. Fear not, fashion friends! We are here to help you.

We’ve put together a handy pronunciation guide for the names of some of today’s most ubiquitous models for you to reference. The hope is that the next time you see the name “Doutzen” or “Nimue” in an editorial credit, you won’t have to keep your excitement to yourself — you can shout it from the rooftops because, hey! You can say it correctly now.

Click through for a fashionable language lesson.