‘We Should Break Up’ Posts Real Relationship Fails to Instagram

If your Instagram feed is in need of a humor injection, then you should go ahead and follow @weshouldbreakup, an account dedicated entirely to romantic relationships that fail in the funniest way possible–over text message. Evidently the internet has graduated from live-tweeting breakups to sharing screenshot evidence of the conversation, but we’re not complaining–it makes for pure Instagram gold.

The account’s bio promises that followers will find “REAL relationships with REALLY bad problems,” on the page, and calls for fans to send in their own failed love stories. By sharing screenshots of cringeworthy texts, the account has gained 225,000 followers after sharing only 30 photos over a short four days. Some of our favorites include text message breakups, a guy who accidentally sent something incriminating to his girlfriend (always a winner), and some scenarios that seem seriously unhealthy.

Keep scrolling for a taste of the hilarity that is @weshouldbreakup and then head over to Instagram to follow the account to get your daily dose of laugh out loud-worthy relationship drama: