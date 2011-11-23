We Shopped Gaga’s Workshop And Lived To Tell About It

When movies like Beetlejuice and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory are tossed around to describe a specific setting one does not tread lightly. One immediately grabs a camera and heads uptown in search of holiday delights courtesy of Lady Gaga.

I’m happy to report our friends over at Barneys NYC were kind enough to let us wait out the all-night crowds following the opening of Gaga’s Workshop this week and instead invited us in for an intimate little shopping excursion yesterday. Free of eager fans and overzealous tourists, I was able to cruise on upstairs and explore the shop to my heart’s content.

First, let me warn you: this space is not for the faint of heart. (I mean, come on. The staff all look too-cool-for-school and I even saw one sporting spiked epaulets on the shoulders of his t-shirt). On top of that, the black and white striped walls are set off by huge art pieces of Gaga a la Salvatore Dali. While you’re invited to shop around the space, “Paws Off!” signs are plastered everywhere to ensure that ‘little monsters’ like yourself don’t get too up-close-and-personal with the installations.

So what should you know before YOU go? Expect crowds and price points that range wildly from over $1500.00 all the way down to $15.00 for a Gaga cookie. Also know that 25% of every sale goes to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, so it’s a mixed bag.

But fear not — I’ve picked out some of my favorite things (all under a $100.00) to help you strategically shop like the ultimate super-fan without blowing a super wad of cash in the process.

Click through the slideshow above for my must-have items from Gaga’s Workshop!