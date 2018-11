Ronson hit the tents today in this amazing blue suit, paired with a red shirt with white collar and cuff, and skinny black tie. We love your patriotism today, Mark, you rock!

Not only is Mark Ronson a bumpin’ DJ, but he also happens to know a thing or two about fashion. His next project is a sneaker collaboration with Gucci. We’re positive he’ll channel his signature sophisticated style into these must have sneaks.