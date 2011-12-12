We Love Us Some MK & Ashley In This StyleMint Holiday Video

It’s a widely accepted fact here at the StyleCaster office that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are freakin’ awesome. And their ah-dor-able holiday video on the StyleMint blog more than proves that fact. America’s favorite twins take an animated sleigh ride to the tune of some bubbly beats, leading up to some great news for StyleMint aficionados.

You can win a year’s worth of StyleMint tees! All you have to do is head to the brand’s facebook page and post a photo or video of your favorite holiday activity while wearing your StyleMint shirt. So whether you’re chugging a pitcher of eggnog or helping Grandma with the last stitch of your newest ugly holiday sweater, throw that pic up there and enter for your chance to win.

To add a little holiday spririt to your Monday, scroll down to peek the Olsens’ cute lil’ video.

Image courtesy ofBEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA.