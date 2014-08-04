Apparently, We Have the Most Friends at Age 29

No matter how popular you thought you were in high school, it turns out that’s nothing compared to the last year of your twenties.

According to a new British survey of just over 1,500 people (via the Guardian), it seems that folks who are 29 years old have an average of 80 friends—the highest number of pals we’ll ever have. This is largely due to the fact that, at 29, we’re still in that period of keeping in touch with school friends, but we’ve been out in the real world long enough to have solidified relationships with people from work, too.

The research—oddly conducted by a food company called Genius Gluten Free—also found that we have more in common with colleagues than we do with old school chums, and that professionals in marketing have the most friends at work, just ahead of chefs, servicemen and women, artists and designers, and people in HR.