We Eat Granola, We Don’t Wear It!

Last night, in a dimly lit ballroom in Union Square, NYC, handbag fiends sipped cocktails, indulged in eco mani pedis, and scooped up “Green Arm Candy,” thanks to Bagtrends.com. Co-founder of the bagtastic online magazine and shopping destination, Pamela Peckerman, explained to StyleCaster, “This is our fourth party, but our first green party. We started these parties about 2 years ago. In thinking about this month’s party, I told my partner, ‘It’s Earth month, we already had eco brands on the site, and there is so much on the market. We could pack this whole room with amazing green and show that granola is not to be worn, but to be eaten.’ you know what I mean? The story here is still great fashion, not necessarily eco.”

Truer words could not be said. Here are some of the particularly sassy companies.



Ashley Watson– Vancouver based designer Ashley Watson scours Canada for vintage motorcycle jackets and refashions them into badass handbags. All of the original detailing from the jackets like pockets, buttons, zippers, are used in each one-of-a-kind bag, “Basically, she is taking the souls from rockstar jackets and bringing them back to life,” said the designer’s representative Sara Brancato, from the eco-fashion showroom Four Hundred.

Feedbags– The idea behind this bag is simple: “FEED 1 bag = 1 child fed in school for 1 year,” and so far, funds from FEED has fed 40,000 children. The bag’s design is as streamlined as the company’s mission. Eco-celebs, including the company’s co-founder, Lauren Bush, have been seen accessorizing daytime and evening looks with the 100% organic cotton and burlap bag.

Noah– This company, whose name stands for No Animal Harmed, features shiny PVC graphic scenes and when applied over canvas, offers and intersesting silloutte and helluva pop. Though PVC has some environmental challenges associate, Noah is entirely leather free and donates a portion of the proceeds to the ASPCA.

Passchal– Considering that the main material used in a Passchal handbag is recycled inner tube from farm equipment, it is almost shocking how lovely these bags are. The Virginia based company focuses on classic shapes- messenger, clutch, hobo, computer case and uses canvas and leather in the designs.

Ashley Watson Large Lark Bag

Ashley Watson Small Teal Bag

Noah Aracnio Clutch