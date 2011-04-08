We Don’t Know Kate’s Dress… But You Can See Bella’s!

Apart from the indulgent eye candy that is Robert Pattinson (on good days when his hair is washed), seeing The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn movie is little more to me than a hysterical mass of screaming teenagers in Team Edward and Team Jacob shirts. However, add fashion to the mix and suddenly my interest is piqued! Particularly when it comes to fashion of the bridal sort.
Mums the word lately when it comes to who Kate Middleton will wear to her weddingI mean, how many different sketches have been thrown out there for dresses and shoes and tiaras and still no definitive answers! But now, thanks to EW.com, you can at least see a peek of Stephenie Meyers vision for Bellas gown for her vampire nuptials. Click through to see Meyers design along with a few designers interpretations.
Images via EW.com and InStyle.
Stephenie Meyer's design for Bella's dress, as illustrated by Young Kim in Meyer's book, The Twilight Saga: The Official Illustrated Guide.
Prabal Gurung
Rising designer Prabal Gurung had the most modern interpretation. The dress has a dramatic train, low-cut back and features a unique neckline with red embellishments for a touch of color.
Max Azria
Azria focused on the vintage lace detail for his Victorian inspired gown. The dress is complete with lace peaked shoulders, full sleeves and a high neck.
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka's vision is a strong silhouette with vintage details like full-length lace sleeves and bodice, and a high-buttoned neck.
Christian Siriano
The Project Runway winner's three-tiered dress has a lace bustier and high ruffle neckline with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a full body.
Brian Reyes
Brian Reyes envisions the fabric as a slightly tarnished bone color. The silhouette is a long skirt with a ruffled blouse and lace diamond inserts. The inspiration is a youthful spin on early 20th century Edwardian era elegance.
Erin Fetherston
Fetherston's interpretation has a high-neck, puff sleeves and lace bustier. Fetherston put her signature ethereal touch on the two-tiered body with a tulle and lace underlayer.
Lela Rose
Lela Rose focused on the rear view of her off-white, handcrafted dress. The simple body gathers at back into a sweet lace bustle.
Monique Lhuillier
Lhuillier's creation is a mermaid-style dress with lace detailing. The reworked take on a gown from the 1920s features a silk sash and high neck with cap sleeves.
Zac Posen
Posen's pink gown features a turn-of-the-century corset, bustle, full skirt, high-neck and dramatic detailed sleeves. Posen keeps to the vintage theme by finishing with lace-up boots.