We Don’t Know Kate’s Dress… But You Can See Bella’s!

Apart from the indulgent eye candy that is Robert Pattinson (on good days when his hair is washed), seeing The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn movie is little more to me than a hysterical mass of screaming teenagers in Team Edward and Team Jacob shirts. However, add fashion to the mix and suddenly my interest is piqued! Particularly when it comes to fashion of the bridal sort.

Mums the word lately when it comes to who Kate Middleton will wear to her weddingI mean, how many different sketches have been thrown out there for dresses and shoes and tiaras and still no definitive answers! But now, thanks to EW.com, you can at least see a peek of Stephenie Meyers vision for Bellas gown for her vampire nuptials. Click through to see Meyers design along with a few designers interpretations.

Images via EW.com and InStyle.