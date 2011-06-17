WE DIE: Rachel Zoe Dresses Her Son In Teeny Tiny Missoni

They say that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and this old adage certainly holds true for Rachel Zoe and her son Skyler Morrison. The Berman clan stepped out in Beverly Hills last night, and the little tyke was snapped in a mini Missoni knit sweater that is too adorable for words. If you’ve ever watched The Rachel Zoe Project, you know that the stylist’s pad could double as a Missoni Home showroom, and we knew it wouldn’t be long before her little kiddo was completely decked out in the Italian label, too.

Skyler is super cute, but he doesn’t look too happy to be getting his picture taken—which is something he’s going to need to get used to. Fast.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO, Sipa