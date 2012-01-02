We Are Stoked For ‘It’s A Brad, Brad World’ Tonight

Things are happening fast for Brad Goreski. With the news of his high-profile styling gig for Kate Spade, an ever growing list of celebrity clients, and his show It’s A Brad, Brad World premiering tonight on Bravo, it’s clearly only going uphill from here.

While many of us got to know Brad on The Rachel Zoe Project, there were many unanswered questions, particularly regarding his personal life. He always alluded to a behind-the-scenes boyfriend, and now, we FINALLY get to meet him. Apparently Brad and his boyfriend have been dating for ten years, and we can’t wait to get a glimpse into their relationship.

Oh, and if you aren’t excited enough for the show, get ready for this: StyleCaster is shooting Brad at an undisclosed location this Friday, so you’ll be sure to see some awesomeness in the near future. If my prayers come true, we’ll find a way for him to reenact the high heel walk-off he infamously did with Johnny Weir.

Tune in tonight and let us know what you think!