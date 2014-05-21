First Look: We Are Handsome’s Pre-Fall 2014 Collection is Seriously Cool

Aussie brand We Are Handsome is known mostly for their predilection for swimsuits, leotards, and other generally spandex-y pieces covered in giant faces of fierce animals like lions and tigers. With a generally hipster appeal, they’ve gained a strong celebrity following that includes such power fashion forces as Beyoncé.

After initially giving StyleCaster an exclusive peek into their Maldives photo shoot for the pre-fall 2014 collection, the brand has also shared an exclusive first look at the results of that envy-inducing shoot. Designers Jeremy and Katinka Somers took inspiration for the collection from the idea of starting (and finishing) an odyssey.

“For each and every one of us, the past is always a fading memory and the future unknown,” the designers tell StyleCaster. “The adventures of our history shape the journey ahead, always a chance to start fresh and make the world the place we dream of. Everyone’s adventure starts with conquering the demons of lives gone by. What makes us all different is always the same.”

Click through the gallery above to see We Are Handsome’s full pre-fall lineup, which includes swimwear, dresses, blouses, leggings, and more!