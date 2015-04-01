11 Reasons You’re Sabotaging Your Love Life

We’ve all been there: A few months into a relationship, and you find yourself going through a breakup–again. Maybe you two weren’t a great match, or maybe you’re sabotaging your love life, and the flame never had a chance from the start.

If the latter sounds like it could be you, keep reading to identify–and fix– the 11 ways you could be ruining your chances at lasting love.

1. You’re letting little fights ruin your sexual appetite.

Human nature dictates that when we’re angry with someone, we want them to be far, far away from us. So if you hold onto resentment every time he leaves the toilet seat up, instead of dealing with anger directly, you could kill your patience with your partner, which leads to a decrease in sexual attraction–a one-way ticket to sabotage.

2. You’re holding out for your soulmate.

According to one recent poll, 73 percent of single Americans in their 20s said they believed in soulmates, and think finding that person is more important than any other aspect of a relationship–including emotional connection and financial security.

Idealizing a romantic relationship is an instant recipe for failure. If things don’t live up to the glowing perception of love you’ve conjured in your mind, you’re bound to end up blowing small imperfections far out of proportion. Always go into a date with an open mind about what you might like or dislike about this potential partner.

3. You chase taken men.

This should be an obvious one but we’re going to spell it out anyway: Don’t Date Unavailable Men. Sure, you’ve probably heard a story of some guy who left his long-term girlfriend to marry the receptionist at his gym, but this isn’t the norm, and it probably won’t happen to you. Even if he did end it with his current woman to take-up with you, how could you ever trust a guy like that?

4. You’re expecting the worst to happen.

We get it–you’ve been burned before. But always expecting the worst from your love interest is a surefire way to obsess over every little flaw and ultimately sabotage the relationship with your insecurities. All of a sudden, being five minutes late to a date or chewing with his mouth open becomes a deal-breaker akin to cheating or hating on Beyonce.

5. You expect the other person to fulfill all of your needs.

Among the best girl power quotes on Pinterest is this: If you don’t love yourself, how can you expect anyone else to love you? Going into a relationship expecting your S.O to makeup all the areas you believe you fall short in is the easiest way to put unnecessary pressure on a person before the relationship even has a chance.

6. You think online dating is desperate.

Girl, it’s 2015 and time to ditch your dusty old attitude about dating online. According to recent research, one in five modern relationships now start on a dating website and one in three marriages result from the couple first meeting online. You can’t argue with those odds.

7. You refuse to meet the parents.

You’re not great with parents, and you won’t enjoy it, so why put yourself in an uncomfortable situation, right? Wrong. If your partner wants to introduce you to their parents, it’s probably a sign they see the relationship as serious. Turning down that request could seem like a slap in the face. Just bite the bullet, and pencil in that dinner.

8. You don’t trust them with other girls.

A partner who is the victim of unwarranted paranoia can find it frustrating at the best of times, and a deal-breaker at the worst of times. Chances are, your significant other had female friends before they ever met you, so ease up on the stink eye.

9. You’re holding onto your ex.

Pining over a past love, continuously comparing a new date to an old flame, or continuing to hook up with a toxic ex is a great way to stay single forever.

10. You accept unacceptable behavior.

Do you ever find yourself turning a blind eye to behavior that makes you feel uncomfortable, just so you don’t have to be single? Maybe they make casually sexist remarks, always borrow money without paying you back, or continue to flake on dates. Putting up with a guy or girl who’s badly behaved can only last for so long, and won’t lead to long-term happiness.

11. You’re always on your phone.

Texting at dinner dates, scrolling through Instagram during conversations, and responding to emails 24/7 can distract couples from each other.

Psychologists claim that more and more people in serious relationships feel they have to compete with their partner’s phone for attention. According to a survey, close to three quarters of women with long-term partners feel that smartphones are an interference in their relationship. Your cell is an unwanted third wheel on any date, so leave it on silent, and out of sight.

What other ways can you sabotage your love life? Weigh in by commenting below.