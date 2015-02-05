35 Ways to Wear Wide-Leg Pants This Winter

Charged with the ability to skim over curvy hips and lengthen legs when paired with heels, it’s no wonder that the street style set wants to wear wide-leg pants all year round. This winter, though, we’ve noticed that wider silhouettes and ’70s-inspired styles are really starting to take over.

Fashion bloggers are pairing cropped, wide-leg pants with flat loafers and boots, while longer ground-grazing styles are looking their best over high heel, close-toe ankle boots.

So if you too are feeling sick of your skinny jeans, take inspiration from the following 35 outfits that prove wide pants are the way to go this winter.