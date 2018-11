As the weather starts to warm up, you may think that it’s time to fully pack away all your winter clothing. While you won’t be needing down jackets and snow boots anymore (hopefully), we think that sweaters are one item you can easily transition into your spring wardrobe.

To show you just how appropriate and stylish sweaters can be even in the spring, we’ve gathered 20 standout looks. Click through the slideshow above and see them now!