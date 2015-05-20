15 Next-Level Ways to Wear Strapless Tops Over Button-Down Shirts

As a rule, bustiers are considered inherently sexy–but there is a new way to wear the style without looking like you’re prepping to hit a dance floor.

Fashion bloggers, editors, and street style stars are reviving the bustier for spring, giving it a laid back look by layering the piece over crisp button-up shirts and light blouses. The result? An all-new, fashion-girl way to wear those strapless crops and corset-style tops you’d normally save for the evening.

