15 Next-Level Ways to Wear Strapless Tops Over Button-Down Shirts

by
As a rule, bustiers are considered inherently sexy–but there is a new way to wear the style without looking like you’re prepping to hit a dance floor.

Fashion bloggers, editors, and street style stars are reviving the bustier for spring, giving it a laid back look by layering the piece over crisp button-up shirts and light blouses. The result? An all-new, fashion-girl way to wear those strapless crops and corset-style tops you’d normally save for the evening.

Keep clicking for 15 ways to try the trend yourself—it’s ridiculously easy!

1 of 15

Photo: Look De Pernille

Photo: afterDRK

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Style Scrapbook

Photo: Style Snooper Dan

Photo: Style Snooper Dan

Photo: Red Reiding Hood

Photo: Haute Inhabit

Photo: The Fashion Guitar

Photo: Lee Oliveira

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Red Reiding Hood

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Anouska Proetta Brandon

