14 Fresh Ways to Wear Over-the-Knee Boots This Fall

Certain shoe essentials are absolute no-brainers—a pair of white sneakers, office-ready pumps, summertime mules, the daily Chelsea bootie. Over-the-knee boots, on the other hand, are in a category all their own. These thigh-grazers may be a bit more bold than your average lace-ups, but they’re certainly worthy of a place in your closet.

Case in point: For fall, leather over-the-knee boots act as a bonafide layer. They’re warm enough to pair with shorter bottoms, making mini skirts acceptable for cooler temperatures. When worn over slim-fit jeans, they breathe new life into basic skinnies. Pair ’em with oversized sweaters or shirt dresses and they effortlessly transition into the office setting.

To further prove their style versatility, we’ve rounded up 14 ways these up-to-there boots can amplify your autumn outfits—and the similar styles you can score now at DSW. Go and give these thigh masters a whirl. They may become your most surprising staple yet.