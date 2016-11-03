StyleCaster
14 Fresh Ways to Wear Over-the-Knee Boots This Fall

by
Photo: Getty Images

Certain shoe essentials are absolute no-brainers—a pair of white sneakers, office-ready pumps, summertime mules, the daily Chelsea bootie. Over-the-knee boots, on the other hand, are in a category all their own. These thigh-grazers may be a bit more bold than your average lace-ups, but they’re certainly worthy of a place in your closet.

Case in point: For fall, leather over-the-knee boots act as a bonafide layer. They’re warm enough to pair with shorter bottoms, making mini skirts acceptable for cooler temperatures. When worn over slim-fit jeans, they breathe new life into basic skinnies. Pair ’em with oversized sweaters or shirt dresses and they effortlessly transition into the office setting.

To further prove their style versatility, we’ve rounded up 14 ways these up-to-there boots can amplify your autumn outfits—and the similar styles you can score now at DSW. Go and give these thigh masters a whirl. They may become your most surprising staple yet.

Swap out your office pumps for over-the-knee-highs.

Photo: Getty Images

Circus by Sam Edelman Howell Over The Knee Boot, $79.95; at DSW

Add plenty of pleats.

Photo: Getty Images

Unisa Saranaa Over The Knee Boot, $79.95; at DSW

Elevate your simple denim mini dress.

Photo: Getty Images

Calvin Klein Jeans Niviah Over The Knee Boot, $159.95; at DSW

Breathe life into leather shorts.

Photo: Getty Images

Aldo Steinar Over The Knee Boot, $99.95; at DSW

Go the equestrian route.

Photo: Getty Images

Marc Fisher Fuzz Over The Knee Boot, $139.95; at DSW

Build upon a camel-and-pastel palette.

Photo: Getty Images

Marc Fisher Epic Over The Knee Boot, $129.95; at DSW

Just a flash of thigh is all you need.

Photo: Getty Images

Unisa Saranaa Over The Knee Boot, $79.95; at DSW

Double up on jackets and tie a bomber around your mini.

Photo: Getty Images

Crown Vintage Pilot Over The Knee Boot, $79.95; at DSW

We call this look "pumpkin spice."

Photo: Getty Images

Marc Fisher Lencon Over The Knee Boot, $99.95; at DSW

These boots are made for doubling as tights.

Photo: Getty Images

Charles by Charles David Gunter Over The Knee Boot, $99.95; at DSW

Head-to-toe camel.

Photo: Getty Images

Franco Sarto Elnora Over The Knee Boot, $149.95; at DSW

Juxtapose the proportions by topping a longline jacket over a mini.

Photo: Getty Images

Aldo Goudey Over The Knee Boot, $89.95; at DSW

Winterize your culottes.

Photo: Getty Images

UGG Australia Samantha Over The Knee Boot, $189.95; at DSW

Boots that are perfect with thigh-high slits.

Photo: Getty Images

Marc Fisher Olympia Over The Knee Boot, $119.95; at DSW

